Missouri man drowns trying to help struggling swimmer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Jefferson City man drowned after trying to help a struggling swimmer on the Meramec River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. Sunday on the Meramic River, about 1.25 miles downstream from the Onandaga Boat Ramp in Crawford County.

The agency says 24-year-old Alexander Terrell got into the water in an attempt to assist a person who was struggling and became submerged.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.