Missouri man dies after being thrown from scoop of Bobcat

CLARKSBURG, Mo. (AP) – A 20-year-old Moniteau County man died late Tuesday when he was thrown from the scoop of a Bobcat on a gravel road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dylan Kramel, of California, was riding in the scoop of the Bobcat Tuesday night on a gravel road in southern Cooper County.

The patrol says Kramel was thrown from the scoop when it hit a pothole, and he was then hit by the Bobcat.

The Bobcat driver, 24-year-old Logan Rowles, of Clarksburg, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

