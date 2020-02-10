Missouri man charged with murder in wife’s fatal shooting

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1444555106911.jpg

PLEASANT HILL, Mo (AP).– A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife.

Fifty-six-year-old John Bradley Lankford was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 60-year-old Lorie Lankford.

Bond is set at $500,000 cash only. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a home in Pleasant Hill, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of downtown Kansas City, and found Lorie Lankford unresponsive in the basement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now