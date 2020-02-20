Missouri man charged in Chinese wife’s death despite no body

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. Prosecutors have charged Elledge, the American husband of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October, 2019, with first-degree murder in her death, even though her body hasn’t been found. Elledge, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. (Boone County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The American husband of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October is now charged with first-degree murder in her death, even though her body hasn’t been found.

Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, Missouri was charged Wednesday in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. Prosecutors are seeking a $5 million cash-only bond.

A probable cause statement says Elledge did not contact anyone about his wife’s disappearance for more than 24 hours and during that time took two drives to rural areas where a body could be disposed of.

Authorities have been searching for Ji’s body in the Lamine River near Boonville. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

