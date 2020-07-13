Missouri man charged after threatening to use gun at hospital

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was charged Monday after allegedly threatening this weekend to use a gun at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 49-year-old Clinton Miller of Mokane, Missouri, was charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 12:24 p.m. Sunday after Miller allegedly told emergency room staff he had a gun and would use it if he could not see his ex-wife and daughter, who had come to the hospital about an hour earlier.

Responding officers located him in the hospital parking lot, but did not find a gun.

