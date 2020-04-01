Missouri man allegedly intentionally coughed on customers

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CUBA, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A 33-year-old eastern Missouri man is charged with making a terrorist threat after police say he intentionally coughed on customers at a store and wrote COVID on a cooler.

Crawford County authorities say John Swaller, of Cuba, was arrested and charged Tuesday after a clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Cuba told police he was coughing toward customers and had breathed on a cooler before writing COVID on the inside.

Cuba police chief Doug Shelton says it is unknown if Swaller has the coronavirus.

The store was closed and sanitized after the incident. Online court records do not name an attorney for Swaller.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now