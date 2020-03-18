Missouri local elections postponed; Virus count up to 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is ordering all local elections scheduled for April 7 to be postponed until June 2 as the number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the state grows.

Parson’s Wednesday order allows ballots that were already printed to be used for the rescheduled elections in June.

Also on Wednesday, Children’s Mercy hospital announced that a patient treated in the downtown Kansas City hospital’s emergency room on Sunday had tested positive for the virus. That brings the state’s total cases to 17.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and a large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said in a release. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

In a press release, Governor Parson said the Executive Order requires local election authorities to publish notice of the June 2 election as required in Section 115.127.2, RSMo. In addition, the Executive Order states: