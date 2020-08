Mo. — Even though Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm, at least four people have died and thousands have been left without electricity.

To help with the electrical problem, municipal utility electric line crews from Missouri communities are on their way to Louisiana.

The combined lineworker crews from Nixa and Rolla add up to 24 workers from six different utilities.

Crews are from Public Power Electric Utilities and will be reimbursed by the communities receiving assistance.