Missouri Legislator pushes for faster foster parent training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Foster parent training takes more than two months, Missouri legislator Hannah Kelly is hoping to change that.

Kelly herself is a foster parent and she said she put 27 hours of training into just three Saturdays.

Kelly says if she had to take a long course, she wouldn’t be a foster parent today. She wants a faster training session to help busy parents. This training program is called a pilot program.

Kelly claims some parents don’t foster because it takes nine weeks to go through training and become a foster parent. This has helped lead to a foster parent shortage in Missouri.

She said this is a problem she constantly hears about.

This is a developing story.

