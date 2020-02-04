Missouri lawmakers vote to allow grants for Hyperloop track

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP).– Missouri lawmakers are trying to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state.

House lawmakers in a voice vote Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill that would make a Hyperloop track eligible for state grants.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

Missouri elected officials and business leaders are advocating for a Hyperloop test track in the state.

The hope is to eventually connect Kansas City and St. Louis with a track.

