Missouri lawmakers vote to allow grants for Hyperloop track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP).– Missouri lawmakers are trying to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state.

House lawmakers in a voice vote Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill that would make a Hyperloop track eligible for state grants.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

Missouri elected officials and business leaders are advocating for a Hyperloop test track in the state.

The hope is to eventually connect Kansas City and St. Louis with a track.