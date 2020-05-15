Missouri lawmakers rush in final hours of 2020 session

FILE – In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are scrambling to pass bills before their 6 p.m. Friday deadline.

The GOP-led Legislature is especially rushed this year after taking several weeks off due to the coronavirus.

Still left to go is legislation to allow voters to cast ballots by mail if they’re worried about heading to the polls during the pandemic.

Lawmakers are divided on a crime bill that would impose as much as 15 years in prison for possession of the opioid fentanyl.

Lawmakers are still trying to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription drug database to curb opioid misuse.