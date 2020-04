COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are headed to the state Capitol in Jefferson City to pass a state budget for next fiscal year.

The House is set to debate the spending plan Monday and Tuesday. Lawmakers have been off work for weeks because of the coronavirus.

They’re coming back in an attempt to pass the budget before their May 8 deadline.

They likely will face hard choices. State revenues are down as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the state’s economy.