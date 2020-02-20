Missouri lawmakers advance anti-carjacking bill

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri House floor_1497868327573.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying to give prosecutors more options for charging people for carjackings.

House lawmakers gave initial approval to the proposal Wednesday. Prosecutors now charge people with robbery or other related crimes.

The House bill would create a specific carjacking law. The bill would make carjacking a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison. The crime would be punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison if the carjacker causes serious injury, is armed with a real or fake weapon, or takes a vehicle with a child in it.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now