Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages

by: The Associated Press

MISSOURI (AP).– A Missouri lawmaker wants to put the brakes on transportation officials’ use of playful messages on electronic signs mounted along state highways.

Such messages include, “Santa’s Coming Have you Been A Good Driver” and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video… Share It.”

O’Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco says the signs are “hideously expensive. ” He says they’re being used to “make puns about Santa Claus” instead of more useful information.

Under his proposal, the Missouri Department of Transportation would be allowed to use the signs only to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts

