Missouri launches hotline for coronavirus questions

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has launched a telephone hotline staffed by medical professionals for people seeking guidance on the new coronavirus.

The state health department says people can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day. The hotline launched Wednesday morning.

The department says 46 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 but just one has tested positive in St. Louis County.

Saint Louis University has suspended most in-person classes next week to try to guard against the coronavirus.

Maryville University in St. Louis County also is switching to an online-only class schedule until the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now