Missouri launches hotline for coronavirus questions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has launched a telephone hotline staffed by medical professionals for people seeking guidance on the new coronavirus.

The state health department says people can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day. The hotline launched Wednesday morning.

The department says 46 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 but just one has tested positive in St. Louis County.

Saint Louis University has suspended most in-person classes next week to try to guard against the coronavirus.

Maryville University in St. Louis County also is switching to an online-only class schedule until the end of the month.