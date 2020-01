GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Free training for environmental careers is being offered by the Missouri Job Center.

There’s a session coming up for the ‘Green for Greene’ in March and another in June.

You’ll be able to get 13 certifications in these training sessions.

Examples include OSHA 10, lead & mold abatement and forklift driver.

18 spots are open and the deadline to apply is Feb. 14 for the first session and May 8 for the second.

The job center graduates earn more than $15 an hour on average.