Missouri Job Center will host healthcare hiring event Tuesday, November 9

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center is hosting a healthcare hiring event Tuesday, November 9.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the3 Job Center’s southside location at 2900 East Sunshine Street.

“This hiring event coincides with the conclusion of our America’s Promise grant which focused on training for healthcare jobs,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield. “It’s important to provide that warm hand-off once someone completes training, however, the event is open to anyone wanting a job in healthcare.”

Participating employers include: