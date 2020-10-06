Missouri Job Center using grants to create job training programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Job Center is offering thousands of dollars in paid tuition to help more than 100 people to get much-needed job training.

As the economy continues to recover, the center received almost $500,000 in training funds through Missouri’s CARES Act. Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta explains how people can qualify for up $4,000 in paid tuition.

“There are certain qualifications that people have to meet,” Trombetta said.” “Whether those be out of work for any reason, some income guidelines come into play. But, I would just encourage anyone to reach out to us. Give us a call.”

People can call the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343.

Some training programs will be hosted at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) in Springfield. The college is offering four courses, one of which is a program called certified production tech.

This program will teach students about the best practices in manufacturing, production and safety. It will also teach people some soft skills like employability and communication.

Another program is certified logistics tech, which is all about supply chain and materials handling. Students in this program will also learn how to drive a forklift.

OTC also offers welding. It teaches people about the basic aspects of mig, tig and stainless steel welding. It gives people the qualifications they need to earn an entry-level position.

Medical coding is the last program OTC offers. The seven-month program allows people to qualify to take an exam to be a certified medical coder. They would work in a hospital, doctor’s office or a clinical setting.

Mark Miller, an OTC spokesperson, says every class will be in person, with some online learning elements as well.

“We’re excited to be able to offer these short-term programs,” Miller said. “All are less than a year and many are less than just a few months. These are going to give workers the opportunity to get skilled up quickly for high-demand jobs, and we give employers the employees they need who are ready to go back to work. There are a lot of people looking for skilled workers right now.”

Medical Coding and Welding both start on October 19. Certified Logistics Tech starts on October 20. Production begins on October 21. Regardless, Trombetta says October 23 is the deadline to register for any program or class.

The job center is also collaborating with The Geek Foundation to offer free information technology classes two nights a week.

This is a developing story.