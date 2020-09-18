Missouri Job Center to offer IT and web development classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Job Center announced Friday it will be offering IT and web development classes for free to those who meet eligibility guidelines.

According to a press release, the job center can do this with the help of The Geek Foundation. Classes will meet two nights per week and are tailored to adults wanting to change careers and get into the field of Information Technology and Web Development.

Below are the two tech classes offered:

Develop Yourself IT Class is a 24-week class that prepares students to take the CompTIA A+ exam and equips students with skill sets needed for entry-level IT job opportunities

Develop Yourself Full-Stack Web Development Class is 20 weeks and trains in JavaScript, Java, and the foundational programming concepts needed for Front-End and Full-Stack Web Developer careers

Both classes begin on October 27th and will be offered at multiple locations, the job center says.

“The Geek Foundation strives to create accessible education for underrepresented members of the community and was founded on principles of diversity inclusiveness and a genuine desire to always keep learning,” said cofounder Krista Peryer. “We are excited to partner with the Missouri Job Center to bring more awareness of these opportunities that encourage women and minorities to get into the field of information technology,” she added.

For more information on enrolling, contact Cody Naeger, Senior Workforce Development Specialist, or call 417-841-3319.