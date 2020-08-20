Missouri Job Center opens its new location in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Job seekers on the north side of Springfield have a new place to find employment assistance.

The Missouri Job Center opened its new location at the Fairbanks on North Broadway Avenue.

The location is by two bus stops, has four computer stations for people to apply, attend workshops and even apply for unemployment.

Katherine Trombetta, with the Missouri Job Center, says the move to the Fairbanks came about when the lease on the previous north side location failed.

“We took that opportunity to explore new options and found the Fairbanks location and moved here,” said Trombetta. “We are excited to be here and partnering with new organizations and making connections with the community in this area.”

The office will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.