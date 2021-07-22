Missouri Job Center offering free training to get certifications for environmental careers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center is offering a free training program for those who want to earn certifications for environmental-related careers.

The program is called Green for Greene and is funded by a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The five-week training begins Aug. 16, and you must register by July 29.

Participants can earn 13 certifications:

OSHA 10

OSHA 40-Hour HAZWOPER

Trenching and Excavation

Confined Space

Lead Renovation Repair and Paint

Lead Abatement

Mold Abatement

Asbestos Handler

Forklift Driver

Silica

Flagger

Bloodborne Pathogens

First Aid/CPR

“We are very excited to offer this program which provides good-paying jobs in a variety of career pathways,” program manager Cindy Bennett said. “Currently, we are looking for at least 20 people interested in career training in this exciting field at no cost to the participant,” she added.

You must be 18 or older to apply.

Click here to apply and for more information.