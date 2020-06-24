Missouri Job Center hosts drive-thru job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Job seekers attended a drive-thru job fair in Springfield on June 24th to fill out applications and even interview with nine different employers.

The Missouri Job Center is working to help those hunting for a job while still following community and regional guidelines for COVID-19.

Training opportunities are being offered by the center to help those who have lost their jobs due to the virus.

“Coming up really soon on July 5th, the Division of Employment Services is going to be requiring people to do job searches in order to keep their unemployment benefits,” said Katherine Trombetta, a spokesperson for Missouri Job Center. “That, I think, is kind of motivating people to come out to look for a job again.”

For more information on future job fairs, click here.