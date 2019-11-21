Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office & Jail in Princeton, Mo., shows Drake Kately. Authorities say Kately, an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 near New Castle, Delaware.(Mercer County Sheriff’s Office & Jail via AP)

PRINCETON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate who escaped twice from a Missouri jail was captured more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) away in Delaware where he was living in a makeshift hut in a wooded area.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that 27-year-old Drake Kately, of Kansas City, Missouri, was captured Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware. Kately escaped most recently in September from the jail in Mercer County, Missouri, after making a hole in his cell. He was being held there on multiple charges, including assault.

The Marshals Service says that he was found hiding in a shelter created by placing foliage around a fallen tree after authorities spotted clothing hanging from a nearby tree branch.

He is awaiting extradition to Missouri. His attorney, Melinda Troeger, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories