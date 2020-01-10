Missouri issues licenses for medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The state has issued 86 licenses today for medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers. These items would be used by means other than smoking, including, edibles, ointments, tinctures and concentrated liquids.

The companies chosen are the top-scoring sites that meet all eligibility requirements.

The list of sites chosen and denied could be released by the end of the day. The information will be listed here.

In 2018, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana. Medical marijuana sales are expected to begin in the spring.

