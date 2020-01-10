Missouri issues licenses for medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers

Local News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:
medical marijuana_1472723014773.jpg

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The state has issued 86 licenses today for medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers. These items would be used by means other than smoking, including, edibles, ointments, tinctures and concentrated liquids.

The companies chosen are the top-scoring sites that meet all eligibility requirements.

The list of sites chosen and denied could be released by the end of the day. The information will be listed here.

In 2018, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana. Medical marijuana sales are expected to begin in the spring.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories