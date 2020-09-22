Missouri Institute of Natural Science vandalized, ‘it’s just disturbing’

RIVERBLUFF, Mo. — Over the weekend, an act of vandalism has left a local museum and county officials with a big clean up job.

Outside the Missouri Institute of Natural Science, the sidewalk and the rocks were vandalized with graffiti this past weekend.

The Greene County Highway Department has mostly cleaned up the sidewalk, but the spray painting was described as racist, hateful and disturbing.

The director of the Missouri Institute of natural science, Matt Forir, said they were Nazi-related symbols, swastikas, the words “white lives matter,” curse words and personal names.

“I just don’t want our neighbors out here, which we’re all pretty friendly with, I just don’t want them to be hurt or offended by what was on there,” said Forir.

He said he first received word about the vandalism from a volunteer on Saturday afternoon.

He drove up to see it and contacted the sheriff’s office immediately.

“That’s disheartening to see that kind of stuff,” said Forir. “Here we build this educational facility and they just want to come out here and drink beer in the middle of the night, throw beer cans everywhere.”

Before it can be professionally removed, with help from his nine-year-old son, they covered it with their own purple paint.

“We’ll take all the precautions necessary to make sure this stuff doesn’t get in the environment, it’s bad enough that we got racism and hatred going on,” said Forir, “we’re always about inspiring and educating people when you see stuff like this, you just think ugh, this day and age, all the hate and the stupidity of it all, it’s just disturbing for us, really.”

Tuesday morning, a local business will come out to remove the graffiti on the rocks.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.