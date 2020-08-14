Missouri in the running as location for the U.S. Space Command building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new headquarters for the U.S. Space Command could be built in Missouri!

According to the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission, the city of St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Joseph were asked by the air force to submit more detailed proposals.

The requested proposals mean Missouri survived the first round of application cuts for the new space base.

The deadline for the latest round of applications is August 31. The final decision is scheduled to be made by the Department of Defense at the end of 2020.