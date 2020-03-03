Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri House floor_1497868327573.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House has passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

Judges in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot. The Republican-led state House in response on Monday voted 109-45 for a bill that would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot. 

