JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House has passed a bill that would create a Missouri Employment Scholarship Accounts Program.

The vote for HB 349 was 82-71.

The program would allow certain nonprofits to raise funds and in exchange for their donations, give tax credits up to 100% of their donation amount.

The scholarship could be used for other things than tuition, like transportation, tutors and school supplies.

With approval from the House, the bill now moves to the Senate.