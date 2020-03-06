Missouri House backs rear-facing car seats for babies

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson City capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require children younger than 2 to be placed in rear-facing car seats whenever they travel in Missouri.

Current state law requires children younger than 4 or under 40 pounds to ride in a child safety seat. But the law doesn’t specify a rear-facing child-restraint system for infants.

Supporters of the House bill say rear-facing seats will better protect young children. The House passed the bill by a 105-41 vote Thursday. It now goes to the Senate. Twenty other states require for rear-facing car seats, though they are split on whether to end that at age 1 or 2. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now