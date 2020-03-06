Missouri House backs rear-facing car seats for babies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed legislation that would require children younger than 2 to be placed in rear-facing car seats whenever they travel in Missouri.

Current state law requires children younger than 4 or under 40 pounds to ride in a child safety seat. But the law doesn’t specify a rear-facing child-restraint system for infants.

Supporters of the House bill say rear-facing seats will better protect young children. The House passed the bill by a 105-41 vote Thursday. It now goes to the Senate. Twenty other states require for rear-facing car seats, though they are split on whether to end that at age 1 or 2.