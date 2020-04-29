Missouri House approves budget plan for upcoming fiscal year

Local News

by: Jeffrey Bernthal

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri House_1495706850694.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The coronavirus taking a toll on the state’s budget.

The Missouri House approved a budget plan today that includes reductions for the upcoming fiscal year.

The more than $30 billion plan approved by the house is approximately $150 million less than last year’s budget. It does not include any tax increases to make up for that reduction. Cuts include reduced spending on higher education. The plan will now head to the Senate for consideration. Lawmakers have a constitutional duty to pass a balanced budget by May 8th.

Lawmakers could return to the capitol for a special session this summer to address any unexpected COVID-19 related expenses.

