Missouri House advances new voter photo ID bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican lawmakers are trying to resurrect a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

Judges in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot.

Republicans in response are trying to pass a new voter ID bill that doesn’t include the aspect of the 2016 law that the court found objectionable.

The state House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.