Missouri House advances new voter photo ID bill

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican lawmakers are trying to resurrect a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

Judges in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot.

Republicans in response are trying to pass a new voter ID bill that doesn’t include the aspect of the 2016 law that the court found objectionable.

The state House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now