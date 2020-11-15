Missouri Hospital Association calls for ‘statewide masking mandate’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Hospital Association has called upon Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide masking mandate in a recent letter issued to the governor, saying “the wolf is at the door.”
“A mask mandate may be unappealing to some, but it has become necessary,” the letter says, signed by MHA President and CEO Herb B. Kuhn.
This letter comes as the United States hits new records for daily COVID-19 infections.
In the letter, Kuhn says that hospitals in Missouri are struggling with this new wave.
“The virus is unbowed. It continues its silent and ceaseless replication wherever it finds opportunity. Unfortunately, it is finding ample targets and spreading quickly.”
Governor Parson, in a special session discussing COVID-19 last week, said he wasn’t implementing a statewide mandate because cities, municipalities and school districts were better able to determine what works for them in their own communities.
“None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency,” Gov. Parson said. “They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and frivolous claims.”