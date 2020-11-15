Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri Hospital Association calls for ‘statewide masking mandate’

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Republican governors and state lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus virus, refusing to wear masks and fighting against coronavirus restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease did little to change their thinking. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Hospital Association has called upon Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide masking mandate in a recent letter issued to the governor, saying “the wolf is at the door.”

“A mask mandate may be unappealing to some, but it has become necessary,” the letter says, signed by MHA President and CEO Herb B. Kuhn.

This letter comes as the United States hits new records for daily COVID-19 infections.

In the letter, Kuhn says that hospitals in Missouri are struggling with this new wave.

“The virus is unbowed. It continues its silent and ceaseless replication wherever it finds opportunity. Unfortunately, it is finding ample targets and spreading quickly.”

Governor Parson, in a special session discussing COVID-19 last week, said he wasn’t implementing a statewide mandate because cities, municipalities and school districts were better able to determine what works for them in their own communities.

“None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency,” Gov. Parson said. “They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and frivolous claims.”

