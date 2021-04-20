Missouri homeschoolers may be allowed to participate in public school activities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Legislation may make it easier for homeschoolers in Missouri to participate in public school sports and activities.

On April 20, the House gave intital approval to require school districts to allow homeshcooled students to be involved in extra curricular activities or face a penalty of lost funding.

All representatives seemed to agree homeschoolers should be allowed to participate in public school activities, but Democrats disagree with allowing funding to be stripped.

“I really question the constitutionality of saying now we are going to withhold the payments, we are going to withhold the foundation formula,” said Representative Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City). “We’ve seen a lot of penalties but I don’t know if we’ve seen anything as dire as what is in your bill.”

Representative Kent Haden (R-Mexico) doesn’t see a problem with the funding penalty.

“I think the penalty is appropriate, that means they understand we are going to do this or we don’t get our funding,” said Haden.

Currently, students must be enrolled in a minimum of two classes before they can participate.

The bill is waiting on final approval from the Missouri House.