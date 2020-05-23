Missouri Highway Patrol using all available troopers on Memorial Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day weekend is usually one of the busiest travel weekends around the country and here in Missouri.

Last year during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, there were more than 1,000 crashes in Missouri and nearly 100 DWI arrests. Eight people were killed.

And while social distancing has kept some people off the roads speeding is still a major concern.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) will have every available trooper working across the state this weekend.

“We want everyone to wear that seatbelt, if you’re on the water wear that life jacket if your plans include alcohol make sure you plan ahead and make good choices,” said Collin Stosberg, with MSHP.

MHSP says if you are sick you should stay home, drivers will also see message boards encouraging social distancing this holiday weekend