RIVERVIEW, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two-year-old Tajz Washington has been found and is safe.

Officials say Tony Lee Washington, 27, allegedly assaulted a family member and showed a handgun before leaving with the child from Toelle Lane.

Tony Washington

Officials are asking people to keep an eye out for a four-door red Lincoln. The Highway Patrol says there is no information on license plates but is an early 2000’s model with heavy window tint.

Tony Washington is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He also weighs 160 pounds, is 5’6” tall and is wearing a black shirt with writing and camouflage pants.

This is a developing story, we will continue updating this article as new information comes from the Highway Patrol.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130.