Missouri health officials renew WIC contract for 2022; over 11,000 helped in Springfield in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has renewed the contract for the continuation of Women, Infants & Children (WIC) services for 2022.

Through the WIC program, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it was able to serve 11,002 pregnant women, infants, and children in 2021.

WIC is used to safeguard the health of women, infants and children who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to enhance diets, information on healthy eating and referrals to health care and other community resources. The program provides eligible women who are pregnant, breastfeeding and/or post-partum mothers, as well as infants and children up to the age of five.

“We are here to make a difference in the lives of young families and ensure that families have vital access to healthy foods and know how to prepare those foods,” said WIC Program Coordinator Mary Ellison.

The Health Department says the income eligibility threshold is 185% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that currently equates to an annual gross household income of about $40,500. For a family of four, the threshold is $49,025.

The Springfield-Greene County WIC program’s main office is located inside the Jordan Valley Community Health Center building at 440 E. Tampa St. in Springfield. The second office is located in Republic at 553 E Harrison.

To see if you qualify for WIC, you can click here or call (417) 864-1540.