Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s health director has issued a dire warning after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying close together: The coronavirus is still here, and the spreading of illnesses could have “long-lasting and tragic” results.
One video on social media shows a crammed pool at Lake of the Ozarks, with people lounging and playing close together, without masks.
The lake draws people from as far away as Arkansas and Iowa. It’s especially popular with travelers from St. Louis city and county, which combined account for more than half of Missouri’s confirmed cases and more than two-thirds of the 681 deaths.