Missouri governor visits Springfield vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Springfield to tour a Jordan Valley vaccination clinic Thursday, March 25.

Parson thanked healthcare workers for doing their part in giving out the shots.

The goal is to get over 1 million adults in Missouri vaccinated in the next 30 days.

“As I stand in front of you today, Missouri is number one in the nation with the lowest positivity rate of COVID-19,” said Parson.

The Governor also cautioned that there is still a lot of work to get done before we can end the pandemic, this includes encouraging Missourians to get the shot.