Missouri governor visits Springfield vaccination clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Springfield to tour a Jordan Valley vaccination clinic Thursday, March 25.

Parson thanked healthcare workers for doing their part in giving out the shots.

The goal is to get over 1 million adults in Missouri vaccinated in the next 30 days.

“As I stand in front of you today, Missouri is number one in the nation with the lowest positivity rate of COVID-19,” said Parson.

The Governor also cautioned that there is still a lot of work to get done before we can end the pandemic, this includes encouraging Missourians to get the shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now