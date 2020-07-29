Missouri governor visits Springfield to discuss the state’s recovery process

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves as he concludes the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri’s 2020 gubernatorial race. Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson was in Springfield to share his outlook on the recovery process in Missouri on Wednesday, July 29.

The Governor also discussed school plans for the fall, saying it’s up to the districts to decide what is best for their area.

Governor Parson commented on the struggle for those in rural or low-income communities who may not have access to the equipment to make virtual learning an option.

“I think one of the main issues I look at from government is what do you do with these low-income children, where you have kids in poverty,” said Governor Parson. “How do you get that education to them because they probably don’t get the support they need at home to do that. When you start talking about the nutrition side of that, where are they going to get fed? The medical side of it, where the school nurse may be the only person they see if they do have problems.”

Governor Parson says the coronavirus pandemic exposed Missouri’s need to expand broadband and make it accessible across the state.