Missouri governor tours food bank in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Springfield Tuesday, Sept. 1, to take a tour of the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Ozarks Food Harvest works to provide meals for families in 28 different counties throughout Southwest Missouri.

Governor Parson said thousands of kids in Missouri need free and reduced lunches from schools, and with students learning online, food banks have become even more important.

“It’s really important to realize there are 900,000 plus kids in Missouri and 465,000 of them are on free and reduced lunches,” said Governor Parson. “So we still have to meet those demands weather you have school or not. And then about 125,000 of those are special needs kids.”

The governor added that it has been a great help for food banks around the state to have the National Guard on hand to help make sure demands are met.