Missouri governor signs bill to allow vote-by-mail this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri law now allows anyone to vote by mail for the August and November elections as long as you get your ballot notarized.

Governor Mike Parson signed the bill on June 4.

This is what it means for voters: Anyone who has contracted, or is at risk for COVID-19, can vote absentee without getting the ballot notarized.

Any voter who requests a mail-in absentee ballot can use one in August and November, but those ballots bust be signed by a notary.

Governor Parson sent us a statement, saying the requirement that ballots be notarized will help prevent voter fraud.

This provision expires in December.