Missouri governor says there are more jobs than willing workers in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said there are more jobs in the state than people who are ready to fill them.

During Governor Parson’s visit to Springfield’s John Deere facility, he discussed workforce development initiatives and praised Missouri’s efforts to attract employers like John Deere.

“We gotta get people back to work and we gotta get out of some of the federal programs that are out there,” said Gov. Parson. “There was a time, unemployment, people in the state really needed it. It was a drastic thing with the pandemic we were dealing with, a lot of unknowns there, a lot of people lost their jobs there. but right now there’s more openings in the state of Missouri than people is to fill them.”

John Deere reman produces engines and other components for agriculture and construction equipment.

A planned expansion is bringing about 130 new jobs to Springfield.