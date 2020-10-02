Missouri governor orders review of Missouri Veteran’s Homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has ordered an external review of all seven Missouri Veterans Homes and their COVID-19 operations, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the deaths in four of our Missouri Veterans Homes,” Governor Parson said. “As a veteran myself, I care a great deal about the quality of care our veterans receive at the Veterans Homes in our state and have raised an alarm bell more than once when I felt we as a state weren’t meeting the standard of care I believe they are owed.”

Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Timothy Noonan will be conducting the reviews and decide if any action should be taken to improve their management of COVID-19.

Gov. Parson has directed the deployment of the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests to Missouri Veterans Homes to support testing of all staff and residents under state care.

An initial shipment of 2,400 tests was delivered to the MVC headquarters to be distributed priority Veterans Homes.

“I appreciate the Commission acting urgently to improve how Missouri Veterans Homes care for our cherished veterans and their families during the COVID-19 challenge,” Governor Parson said.