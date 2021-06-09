Missouri governor goes to junior cattle show in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson went to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds to attend the regional junior cattle show on Wednesday, June 9.

Kids from 13 different states came to Springfield to compete in the tournament.

According to organizers, the event teaches young farmers discipline, leadership, how to groom and feed their cows, and how to make money in the agriculture business.

“They are the future, and they are the ones that are going to have to tell the story about why farming is so important, why we do it better than we’ve ever done it in our lives as far as taking care of the environment and then making the production side of it,” said Gov. Parson. “Where it comes to what we’re doing every day out there to put food on peoples’ table.”

If your child is interested in competing, there is more information on the Junior Simmental Association’s website.