JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson kicked off Missouri’s National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA.

“Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work,” said Governor Parson. “The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA. We are always impressed by their determination, work ethic, and innovative outlook, and it is an honor to stand with them today.”

For the fourth year in a row, Governor Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition celebrated by students where members drive their tractors to school.

“Every time I see students in their FFA jackets, I am excited for the future of agriculture,” said Chris Chinn, director of Agriculture. “These future leaders will feed, clothe, and fuel a growing world. They will be leaders in their communities, innovators of technology and the generation who drive the next great wave of agriculture production. It is a privilege to recognize these students and the hardworking advisors who lead them each day.”