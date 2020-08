JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 16 different projects on Tuesday, August 11. Some of the projects will benefit people in the Ozarks

Barry Technology Services will expand its broadband services in Barry and McDonald Counties.

Approximately 180 homes in Ozark and Taney County will get access to better internet through Higher Vision Works, LLC.

To pay for the projects, the funding will come from Missouri’s share of the state’s CARES Act.