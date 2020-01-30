Missouri GOP seeks to drop “partisan fairness” in districts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has put forth a new plan that would scrap “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” from the criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts.

Senators began debating the new proposal Wednesday. If approved by lawmakers, it would ask voters later this year to reverse key parts of a ballot initiative they approved in 2018.

In addition to changing the redistricting criteria, the Republican Senate proposal also would abolish a new state demographer position to draw districts and return the task to a bipartisan commission. Like the 2018 measure, the redistricting changes would be packaged with more ethics limits on lawmakers.

