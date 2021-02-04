Missouri gives education funding to Springfield university

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) will go through nearly $8.5 million in state education funding for renovations involving the school’s Grand Street underpass.

“It’s terrifying, actually,” said Justin Zickefoose, a sophomore at MSU. “I know there are cameras, but you can’t always trust that cameras are on and working.”

Matt Morris, vice president of Administrative Services, said a significant portion of the money will go towards a $10 million renovation of Kampeter Hall.

“That will be for mechanical upgrades and a new emergency generator and a fire alarm system, fixing the exterior brick,” said Morris. “And really do some improvements on the facility in that 73-year-old structure to meet the needs of our college of health and human services.

MSU and private donors will help fund the projects that would have been put on hold after state funding was cut by 75% due to the pandemic.

“Just extremely grateful for this 8.4 million, and they are supporting growing programs that certainly our community and the surrounding areas need,” said Morris.

The state’s remaining funds for MSU will be put toward structural repairs to Brick City’s building in Downtown Springfield and renovations on Broadway Hall on the West Plains campus to create a level three welding lab.