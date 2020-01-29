Missouri gets 61 million dollars for rural broadband

Mo. — The USDA is investing 61 million dollars to improve internet access to rural Missouri.

A portion of that money is designated for Greene County which will help build the necessary fiber equipment that will improve high-speed broadband services.

More than 83 hundred households will benefit from this as well as 12 educational facilities.

Other places being brought up to speed is a health care system and eight critical community facilities in Greene County.

The USDA’s ‘Reconnect’ program includes 600 million dollars in loans and grants to help expand broadband infrastructure in rural America.

Senator Roy Blunt, who backed the program, says “this investment will help strengthen economies and improve the quality of life in rural areas across the state.”