Missouri food stamp recipients get 15% increase in benefit through June

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

(Missourinet)– Missourians who get food stamps will have their benefit amount increased through June. The state Department of Social Services says federal legislation signed into law last month includes a 15% increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit.

The chart below shows the new maximum monthly SNAP amount that includes the 15% increase Missouri households received in January.

Maximum Monthly SNAP BenefitJanuary 1-June 30, 2021
Household SizeMaximum Benefit
1$234
2$430
3$616
4$782
5$929
6$1,114
7$1,232
8$1,408
Add $176 for each additional person

“I am pleased Missourians can count on the 15 percent increase now through June,” says Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “For many Missourians, every extra SNAP dollar is important and helps make a difference in meeting their family’s nutritional needs.”

As a reminder, the state has suspended food stamp recertification interviews through June. Only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview.

